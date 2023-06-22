"Could have decided game earlier," says Austria's manager after 2-0 win over Sweden

Vienna [Austria], June 22 : In the UEFA EURO Qualifiers match on Wednesday, Austria defeated Sweden 2-0 at the Ernst Happel Stadium. After the win, Austria's manager Ralf Rangnick said, We could have decided the game earlier, as per the official website of UEFA.

Austria looked dangerous while attacking, they kept taking shots at Sweden's goalkeeper. Sweden looked lethargic and couldn't match the pace of Austria's style of play.

After the win, in the post-match interview, Austria's manager Ralf Rangick said, "It is in our hands now, and it feels good. We could have decided the game earlier, but those saves from the goalkeeper were crazy," according to the official website of UEFA.

He added, "We did not lose our nerve and rewarded ourselves. We showed that we have a certain mentality."

Austria dominated Sweden from the beginning of the match. Offensively Austria was brilliant and completely outran their opponents in every aspect of the match.

Austria is in Group F along with Belgium, Sweden, Estonia and Azerbaijan. Currently, Austria is on top of the table with 10 points. They have played four games, winning three and drawing one.

In the match against Sweden, the first half resulted in a 0-0 draw as either team failed to find the back of the net.

The second half was also pretty tight. The match seemed to be heading towards a draw but Austria's Christoph Baumgartner scored in the 81st minute of the match to give Austria a 1-0 lead.

Soon after, in the 89th minute of the match, Christoph Baumgartner scored the second goal for Austria and sealed the game. His right-footed strike put the ball past the goalkeeper in the left corner of the net.

Austria took an astonishing 21 shots out of which 13 were on target. Their possession on the ball during the match was 63 per cent. Austria completed 425 passes with an accuracy of 80 per cent.

Sweden took four shots out of which three were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was just 37 per cent. Sweden completed a total of 253 passes with an accuracy of 66 per cent.

