"Could've scored more": MBSG head coach after winning ISL 2024-25 clash against MSC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 6 : Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) head coach Jose Molina was pleased with the result but called on his side to improve their performance after they beat Mohammedan Sporting Club (MSC) in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season's first Kolkata Derby on Saturday.

Jamie Maclaren, Subashish Bose, and Greg Stewart found the net as the Mariners returned to winning ways with a resounding victory. They scored all three goals in the first half and recorded their first clean sheet of the season.

Molina commended his players' efforts and expressed satisfaction with their performance at both ends of the pitch.

"The whole team played really well. All the players made a great effort. They put great pressure, in defence we recovered the ball faster. Then, we kept the ball and moved it with good speed and tried to look forward.. We scored three goals, we could've scored more. I think it was a great match for everybody," he said in the post-match press conference as quoted by the ISL offical website.

While Mohammedan SC had more possession, they managed only one shot on target compared to the 12 registered by the home team. The Mariners created numerous chances throughout the match and were unfortunate not to score in the second half, despite putting Mohammedan SC under constant pressure.

When quizzed about his team's missed chances, Molina answered: "The point is to have the chance to score. We had the chances because we played really well and sometimes you have the success and sometimes you don't have so much success. The point is we played really well. But we still can improve and we have to try to improve what we can and try to be a better team."

