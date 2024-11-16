Cristiano Ronaldo Bicycle Kick Video: Al Nassr Star Sends Portugal to UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals 2024-25

In a stunning display of skill and teamwork, Portugal secured a resounding 5-1 victory over Poland in their UEFA Nations League 2024-25 group-stage match at the Estadio Do Dragao on Friday night, November 15. The win not only propelled Portugal into the quarterfinals but also showcased the enduring brilliance of Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored twice and provided an assist.

At 39, Ronaldo continues to defy age with his exceptional performance. He opened the scoring with a penalty after Jakub Kiwior was penalised for handling the ball in the box. This goal marked his 135th international strike, further extending his record as the leading scorer in the history of international football.

Cristiano Ronaldo Bicycle Kick Video

Don't scroll without liking this Cristiano Ronaldo bicycle kick ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Vrjnl4UxIR — Fabrizio Romano (Parody) (@fabrizoromanoz) November 16, 2024

Ronaldo's influence on the match was palpable as he later executed a spectacular overhead kick to score Portugal's fifth goal, capping off an impressive night for the veteran forward. His ability to remain a decisive factor in high-stakes matches speaks volumes about his dedication and skill.

The match began slowly, with both teams struggling to find their rhythm in the first half. However, the second half exploded into action as Portugal took control. Rafael Leao opened the scoring shortly after halftime, setting off a flurry of goals that would ultimately overwhelm the Polish defence.

Portugal vs Poland Match Highlights

Bruno Fernandes added to the tally with a stunning shot that found the top-left corner of the net, while Pedro Neto scored shortly after receiving an assist from Ronaldo. Despite Poland's Dominik Marczuk finding the net late in the game, it was clear that Portugal was in command throughout.