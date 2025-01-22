Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates Victory Over Al-Khaleej in Saudi Pro League 2024–25 (See Post)

Score from Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo pushed Al-Nassr to a 3-1 win against Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League 2024–25 match on Tuesday. Al Khaleej defender Saeed Al Hamsal got a red card in the first half of the game when it was goalless from both sides.

Ronaldo ended the deadlock in the 65th minute from outside the box, which crept into the bottom corner. However, Greek striker Kostas Fortounis won a penalty from a handball and scored the equalizer. Later, Al Nassr retook the lead within minutes after Sultan Al-Ghannam, who kicked in from close range.

Ronaldo sealed the win with a tap-in following an unselfish cutback from Saad Hussain Haqawi. The win lifted Al Nassr to third, while Al Khaleej remains eighth on the point table.

After winning the game Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated and reacted in a X (formerly Twitter) post by sharing photos with a captioned says, "Good win today ⚽️⚽️ Let’s go, @AlNassrFC_EN!"

