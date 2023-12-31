Cristiano Ronaldo ends 2023 as the world’s top goal scorer

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo finished 2023 as the top goalscorer in the world for club and country - beating the likes of Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. It is the fifth time Ronaldo will finish the year as the world's top scorer, having also done so in 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2015 when at Real Madrid His 54 goals is the most Ronaldo has scored in a calendar year since netting 55 in 2016, when he won one of his five Ballon d'Or awards.

Ronaldo's latest goal on Saturday came on the one-year anniversary of him signing for Saudi club Al Nassr after his controversial exit from Manchester United. Al Nassr were leading 3-1 when Ronaldo headed in from six yards out in the second minute of stoppage time. It was his 20th goal in 18 league games so far this season.With the win, Al Nassr stay in second place in the Saudi Pro League standings, with 46 points from 19 games, seven points behind leaders Al Hilal.