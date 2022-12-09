Croatia beat Brazil 4-2 on penalties to enter semi-finals

Croatia edged Brazil 4-2 on penalties to become the first team to qualify for the semi-finals. Neymar scored in the extra-time to put Brazil in front before Bruno Petkovic equalised with just minutes left in the extra-time whistle.

In the penalties, Croatia came out on top yet again to seal their berth in the last four.Croatia snatched victory from the jaws of defeat to reach the semi-finals in Qatar. The 2018 runners-up will face the winners of the second quarter-final between Argentina and Netherlands for a place in the final.