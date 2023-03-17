Crystal Palace sack Patrick Viera after winless streak

London [United Kingdom], March 17 : Crystal Palace have parted ways with Patrick Viera after failing to secure a victory in their last 13 games. The club released an official statement to make this announcement. Along with Patrick Viera, Osian Roberts, Kristian Wilson and Said Aigoun have also left the club.

The club's official statement said, "It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made. Ultimately, results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position and we felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status, said Chairman Steve Parish.

"That said, Patrick's impact since joining us in the summer of 2021 has been significant, and he is held in the highest regard by myself, and all of his colleagues. He led the team to a Wembley FA Cup semi-final and respectable 12th placed finish last season playing some exciting football, which was a challenging and crucial campaign for the club given the changes we made to the squad prior to his arrival."

"Patrick has given his all to the club, and we all thank him and his team for their service."

"We also wish Patrick, Osian, Kristian and Said the very best for their futures."

The process to appoint a new manager is underway, and we will provide an update in due course. Dean Kiely will remain as goalkeeping coach"

Patrick Viera has managed 65 games for Crystal Palace in the Premier League and won 17 of them, drawn 24 and lost 24 of them. The former French midfielder didn't win any major trophies for Crystal Palace, but he did produce some memorable moments for the club during his period. But this season their struggle has been more than evident. Their lack of attacking threat in the final third and overreliance on their defence proved to be a major downfall for him.

As things stand Crystal Palace is closer to a relegation battle rather than the top half of the table. Thier 12-run winless streak has been a major factor in their current situation. Palace will need to bring the best possible replacement for Viera if they want to stay away from the relegation zone.

Crystal Palace will play their next game against Arsenal on Sunday in the Premier League.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor