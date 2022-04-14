Date confirmed for Scotland vs Ukraine FIFA World Cup play-off semi-final

Following consultation with UEFA and the member associations concerned, FIFA has confirmed the dates for the two remaining matches of the European qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off path involving Ukraine.

The European qualifying play-off between Scotland and Ukraine will be played on June 1 and the winners will face Wales on June 5 in the play-off final for the remaining European spot at football's flagship event at the end of the year.

The rescheduled fixtures have resulted in the UEFA Nations League calendar being adjusted for some of the games in order to accommodate the postponed play-off matches.

Qatar in 2022 will host the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world and will only be the second one to be played on the Asian continent.

The 22nd edition of the tournament will kick off on November 21, 2022, when Qatar -- the reigning champions of Asia -- take their FIFA World Cup bow at the tournament's first match at the stunning 60,000-seat Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor City.

Notably, Qatar will host the most compact version of the tournament in modern history. All eight stadiums are within 50km of central Doha, while fans, players, and officials will be able to stay in one accommodation throughout the event, which will conclude with the final at the 80,000-seat Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 -- which is also Qatar National Day.

( With inputs from ANI )

