David Beckham hands over his Instagram account, amid Russia -Ukraine conflict

Former English footballer David Beckham handed over his official Instagram account, which has over 71.5 million followers, to a maternity doctor in Ukraine. Beckham is trying to raise awareness and money for expectant mothers in war-torn Ukraine amid Russia's invasion of the country which has caused mass destruction. Now, Beckham's Instagram account will highlight the difficulties faced by medical professionals in Ukraine, who have been working during the Russian invasion.

The star footballer has said that he is handing over his account to a female Ukrainian doctor named Dr Iryna, who is head of the Regional Perinatal Center in Kharkiv. As per the player, Dr Iryna has been helping mothers give birth in a hospital basement. "Hi everyone, so I'm handing over my social media to Iryna, the Head of the Regional Perinatal Centre in Kharkiv, Ukraine where she is helping pregnant mothers give birth safely," the former football ace said in a video on Instagram. "Thanks to your donations, the oxygen generators they have received are helping newborns survive in appalling conditions," the former Manchester United player added. While posting the video, Beckham in caption wrote, "Today I'm handing over my social channels to Iryna, the Head of the Regional Perinatal Centre in Kharkiv, Ukraine where she is helping mothers give birth."

"Head over to my stories to learn more about the amazing work Iryna and health workers like her are doing to save lives in Ukraine. Please give what you can to support @UNICEF and people like Iryna using the donation link in my bio," he added. In the video shared on Beckham's Insta stories, Iryna said, "Now. I’m not only the head of the centre but I continue to work as a paediatric anesthesiologist. I unload cargo, work on logistics and offer emotional support." "UNICEF’s support is very important to us, They have been delivering supplies in Ukraine for years and they have good logistics to deliver ready-to-use kits to maternity hospitals." "The oxygen generators we received from UNICEF help provide oxygen for children in the basement. We are probably risking our lives, but we don’t think about it at all. We love our work." " Doctors and nurses here, we worry, we cry but none of us will give up. Thank you to everyone who watched my story to everyone who is helping Ukrainian children. Every single donation matters."