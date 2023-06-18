"Decision-making wasn't at its best," says Portugal's manager Roberto Martinez

Lisbon [Portugal], June 18 : In the UEFA EURO Qualifiers, Portugal triumphed 3-0 over Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Benfica Stadium on Sunday. Following the win, Portugal's manager Roberto Martinez said, "Our ideas, our decision-making wasn't at its best," as per the official website of UEFA.

After grabbing a win against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Portugal is in a solid position to qualify for the EURO 2024.

After the game, in the post-match conference, Portugal's manager Roberto Martinez said, "From our point of view, it was a very difficult game as Bosnia and Herzegovina had a very good structure. Our ideas, our decision-making wasn't at its best. When we lost the ball, that helped our opponents to counterattack. Bosnia and Herzegovina played really well," according to the official website of UEFA.

He further added, "There was a lot of effort from us. The players showed they wanted to be a hard-working unit. What we did off the ball, what we did in the difficult moments, that was what made the result today. Overall, it's a game that we can improve upon. Perhaps mental fatigue was decisive in not seeing ourselves have a clear idea of how to play against Bosnia and Herzegovina."

Portugal will be facing Iceland on Wednesday in the UEFA EURO Qualifiers.

Roberto Martinez shared his views about the match against Iceland, he said, "This is the qualification campaign for the European Championships. We have to be able to turn it around in 72 hours, to get ready and we are looking forward to the challenge. Iceland are very committed, it is a difficult place to go and we look forward to it after this win. We can enjoy a good feeling for the next 72 hours."

Portugal is in Group J along with Slovakia, Luxembourg, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Portugal are currently at the top of the group with nine points. They have played three games and won all of them.

The first half seemed to be ending as a draw but Portugal's Bernardo Silva's goal in the 44th minute gave his side a one-goal lead.

In the second half, Portugal's Bruno Fernandes scored in the 77th minute of the match to put Portugal in a strong position in the match.

Bruno Fernandes grabbed his second goal of the night in the 90+3rd minute of the match. Portugal comfortably won the game 3-0.

Portugal took 10 shots on target out of which five were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 63 per cent. They completed a total of 676 passes with an accuracy of 88 per cent.

Bosnia and Herzegovina took six shots out of which three were on targets. Their possession on the ball during the game was 37 per cent. They completed a total of 416 passes with an accuracy of 80 per cent.

