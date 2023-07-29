“Demanding test,” says Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti ahead of Barcelona's match

California [US], July 29 : Real Madrid football club is in the USA for their pre-season tour and they are going to face their arch-rivals Football Club Barcelona on Sunday. Ahead of the match in a conference, Real Madrid's manager said that the opponents are very strong.

Last season's runners-up in La Liga, Real Madrid have started their pre-season on a positive note. They have played two matches and won both of them.

In their first match, they defeated AC Milan 3-2 and in the second match, they got the better of Manchester United 2-0.

According to Real Madrid's website, Carlo Ancelotti appeared at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas ahead of the match against Barcelona. The coach spoke about the Clásico, his team's third pre-season game.

Carlo Ancelotti said, " We'll do our best, but we're playing against a very strong opponent with a lot of quality. The result is the least important thing; the most important thing is to keep progressing. It's a very demanding test because the opponents are very strong."

He added, "In the two previous games we've played some good football and we also have some things to improve on. It's an opportunity to get the motor warmed up. We're doing well and we want to continue in the same vein."

Ancelotti said, "We did well against Manchester United and we have to be consistent. It's too early to assess what we're going to do. We're doing well, but then comes the season and we need to have continuity, commitment and attitude in every match."

When asked about who will be left out of the squad for the match against Barcelona. Ancelotti said, " Only Arda is out and he'll be training at a higher intensity today. The rest are available and are going to play."

64-year-old Carlo Ancelotti said, "I think we are complete. The new players are doing very well. Brahim and Joselu have shown that they can contribute to the team offensively. I think the team has a lot of attacking options to give us chances to score goals."

Speaking about playing in the USA and in the Dallas AT&T Stadium, Carlo Ancelotti said, "The stadium is fantastic. The atmosphere is also fantastic and the weather is good. With the heat outside, it's good for us to play a game like this on a physical level. The grass isn't great, but you can play good football and the ball moves well, there's no bounce. If we don't play well, it's not because of the grass."

When asked about the rise of the Arab Football League and Major League Soccer, Real Madrid's manager said, "Football, like the rest of the world, is going global. Arab teams are investing a lot of money and they are going to improve, like MLS. On a collective level, European football is more competitive, but in the future, everything could even out."

