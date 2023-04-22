Diogo Jota shines as Liverpool defeat Nottingham Forest

Anfield [United Kingdom], April 22 : Liverpool edged past Nottingham Forest in a thrilling 3-2 encounter in the Premier League on Saturday.

Diogo Jota opened the scoreline in the 47th minute of the game. However, Nottingham bounced back quickly as Neco Williams scored in the 51st minute of the game. Jota quickly found his feet after coming back from a long-term injury. Jota once again put Liverpool in the driving seat a few moments later.

"He gets himself in some great positions and normally when he gets in there and gets the ball he can finish them off. He's just starting to find his rhythm after being out with an injury for a long time. It's nice to see him back in the goals and full of confidence. Hopefully, he can continue that from now until the end of the season," Jordan Henderson said after the match, according to Liverpool FC.

With the sheer difference in the quality of both teams, Liverpool could have had an easy game. However, they allowed pressure to dwell on them which led to a few errors.

"Yeah, we made it difficult, [it's] never easy with us but we managed to get the job done, which was the most important thing. Obviously, the long throws were killing us a little bit so that's something we need to be better at, definitely, especially off the second ball off them. But hopefully, we can learn from that and there was no damage done with the three points in the end."

Even with the presence of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo on the field, it took Liverpool 47 minutes to break the stalemate. Nottingham Forest's formation made it hard for Liverpool to find the crucial goal.

"We knew we were going to have to be patient, we knew they would be [in a] low block and make it difficult, man-v-man marking mostly, which is always a challenge. But you've got to try to be patient and wait for the right moment. We had one or two half-chances in the first half where we could have probably took the lead but it's about keep doing the right things and being patient in the second half to finally get the breakthrough, which we did. But then from then on we can improve and probably should have gone on to win the game comfortably in the end," Henderson concluded.

Mohamed Salah scored the winning goal for the hosts which sealed the victory for Liverpool. Their next game will be against West Ham United on the 27th of April in the Premier League.

