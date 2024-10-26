"Don't know when he will be back": Pep Guardiola on Kevin De Bruyne ahead of PL fixture against Southampton

Manchester [UK], October 26 : Ahead of the clash against Southampton in the Premier League, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola provided an update about midfielder Kevin De Bruyne's injury on Friday.

Manchester City will take on Southampton in the Matchweek 9 of the competition at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

"Not yet. I don't know (when Kevin will be back). I would prefer to have all the squad with the amount of games but it is what it is. Hopefully, he'll be back soon. I'd like to tell you but I don't know," Guardiola said in the pre-match press conference.

De Bruyne played an important role in Manchester City's Premier League win in the 2023-24 season, even after being sidelined for the first half of the season due to an injury. He scored four goals and attempted 10 assists after playing 18 matches in the Premier League.

The Belgium international joined the Man City team in August 2015 from German club Wolfsburg. The 33-year-old scored his 100th goal for his side in April this year against Crystal Palace. He has got many assists in his career so far which included 19 assists for Erling Haaland in the last two seasons. De Bruyne is also the quickest player to reach 100 Premier League assists, doing so in 237 matches.

The manager also conveyed to the media that the wingers of his side, Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku would not be available for the selection for the game.

Manchester City are currently second on the table with 20 points in 8 games whereas on the other hand, Southampton are on the 19th position with just one point in the 8 matches.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor