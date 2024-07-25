Durand Cup 2024: Key matches to look out for in prestigious tournament

New Delhi [India], July 25 : The 133rd Durand Cup is set to kick off the 2024-25 football season on July 27 in Kolkata, with defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant facing Downtown Heroes FC.

The tournament will feature 24 teams competing in a round-robin league format, with six group winners and two best second-placed teams advancing to the knockout round.

Group A of this century-old domestic tournament includes two record-holding title winners: Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC. They will be joined by Downtown Heroes FC and Indian Air Force FT, representing the armed forces from India.

The two finalists from the 2023 Durand Cup are once again pitted in the same group for the third consecutive time. Moreover, the Mariners and the Red and Gold Brigade are the two most successful teams in this tournament, with the Kolkata giants having won the title a record 33 times, with Mohun Bagan getting 17 of these titles.

Here are the top fixtures to look out for in the 133rd Durand Cup:

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC: Last season's finalists are set to lock horns on August 18th at Kolkata's iconic Salt Lake Stadium. The Mariners emerged victorious in the previous encounter at the same venue, defeating arch-rivals East Bengal FC to clinch their 17th title.

Despite Mohun Bagan SG's triumph in the final, they were beaten by East Bengal FC in the group stages, marking the Red & Golds' first victory over their rivals in four years. The historical significance of the Kolkata Derby, coupled with the competitive history between these two legendary teams in the tournament, makes this Group A fixture highly anticipated.

Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC: The match between Bengaluru FC and Mohammedan SC will be the highlight of Group B, which also includes Indian Navy and Inter Kashi. Bengaluru FC have strengthened their squad before the start of the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, the reigning I-League champions Mohammedan SC are likely to present a formidable challenge. With a strong attacking lineup boasting talented players, they have the capability to trouble any opposition.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC: Kerala Blasters FC will take on Mumbai City FC on August 1st at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. It is one of the most anticipated fixtures in Group C of the tournament, which includes three ISL teams including Punjab FC.

The reigning ISL champions, Mumbai City FC, boast a strong core squad, while Kerala Blasters FC have undergone significant changes, including appointing a new head coach this summer.

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC: Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC are scheduled to lock horns in Group E at the SAI stadium in Kokrajhar on August 16th. In the previous season, Odisha FC exited in the group stages with a reserve squad, while NorthEast United FC reached the semi-finals before being eliminated by East Bengal FC.

Expectations are high for Odisha FC following their successful 2023-24 season, where they achieved significant results in both the league and AFC Cup. Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC displayed a sluggish performance in the previous season.

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: The fixture between Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC at the JRD Sports Complex on August 4 promises to be a compelling encounter.

Chennaiyin FC reached the ISL playoffs last season, will face Jamshedpur FC, who were contenders for a playoff spot before finishing 10th in the league standings. Both teams have strengthened their squads with new additions for the upcoming season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor