Durand Cup 2025: Jamshedpur eye semi-final spot; MBSG faces EBFC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 16 : Jamshedpur FC, Diamond Harbour FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, and East Bengal FC will be in action in the quarter-finals of the Durand Cup 2025 on Sunday, as per the official website of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Jamshedpur FC will face Diamond Harbour FC in the third quarter-final at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. At the same time, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will go head-to-head against arch-rivals East Bengal FC in the final quarter-final fixture at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

The Men of Steel are unbeaten in their group stage matches and will aim to continue the momentum against Diamond Harbour FC to qualify for the semi-finals.

Jamshedpur FC began their Durand Cup 2025 journey with a thrilling 3-2 win against Nepal's Tribhuvan Army FC. They edged past the Indian Army FT and beat 1 Ladakh FC in the following fixtures to qualify for the quarter-finals.

On the other side, Diamond Harbour FC secured a quarter-final berth as one of the two best second-placed teams in the competition. They secured consecutive victories in the first two matches but suffered a big defeat against MBSG in their final group-stage outing.

The final quarter-final will see MBSG and East Bengal FC fighting for the bragging rights in the high-stakes Kolkata derby. Both the Mariners and the Red and Gold Brigade finished the group stage unbeaten, as the final quarter-final fixture promises to be a thriller.

MBSG kicked off their Durand Cup 2025 campaign with a solid 3-1 win against Mohammedan SC. The Mariners secured big margin victories in the remaining two games as they breezed past the Border Security Force FT by a 4-0 scoreline and thumped Diamond Harbour FC with a 5-1 win.

Like the arch-rivals, East Bengal FC have also been dominant throughout the group-stage phase. The Red and Gold Brigade secured a dominant 5-0 win over South United FC in the opening game. Oscar Bruzon's men edged out Namdhari FC and eased past the Indian Air Force with a convincing 6-1 victory.

With semi-final qualification up for grabs, a cracking contest awaits in Sunday's double header.

