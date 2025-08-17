Durand Cup 2025: Key players who could decide Kolkata Derby

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 17 : The fourth and final quarter-final of the Durand Cup 2025 promises to be a mouth-watering clash, as Kolkata giants East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant go head-to-head at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Sunday, as per the official website of the Indian Super League.

While the Mariners boast a strong record against their arch-rivals in recent derbies overall, East Bengal FC have had the upper hand in cup competitions, winning two of their last three encounters. Both teams enter the fixture with perfect records from the group stage, adding extra spice to an already tantalising tie.

With the margins expected to be fine, we take a closer look at five players who could decide the outcome of Sunday's Kolkata derby.

The man in red-hot form, Liston Colaco, is jointly leading the Golden Boot race with five goals and one assist, having scored in every game so far in the Durand Cup. A fleet-footed winger with a sharp eye for goal, he has been a constant menace to opposition defences throughout the tournament.

Colaco's ability to cut inside, take on defenders, and finish with precision makes him one of MBSG's most dangerous weapons going into the derby. With his confidence sky-high, East Bengal FC's full-backs will have their hands full trying to contain him, because if given space, Colaco has the pace and composure to tilt the derby in the Mariners' favour.

Moroccan striker Hamid Ahadad has quickly become a name to watch for East Bengal FC. He announced himself in style with a match-winning goal on debut against Namdhari FC. He followed it up by finding the net again against the Indian Air Force, showing that his finishing touch is very much alive.

What makes Ahadad special is his ability to adapt; he can drop deep to link play, run the channels, or lead the line as a classic target man. In a fixture like the Kolkata Derby, where fine margins often decide the outcome, his sharp movement and knack for scoring could prove decisive. The Red and Gold Brigade have long been searching for a reliable goal-getter in big matches, and Ahadad has the chance to write his name into Derby folklore by becoming East Bengal FC's new hero on the grandest stage of them all.

The Aussie marksman Jamie Maclaren has already proven his big-game pedigree, scoring in both legs of the Kolkata Derby in the Indian Super League (ISL) last season. A classic poacher, he is the type of striker who needs just one chance to change the game. Making his first appearance of the tournament in MBSG's 5-1 win over Diamond Harbour in the final group game, he wasted no time getting on the scoresheet.

East Bengal FC may have conceded only one goal so far in the competition, but keeping Maclaren quiet will be their toughest defensive test yet. The centre-back pairing of Kevin Sibille and Anwar Ali will need to stay switched on throughout, as Maclaren will be lurking for that one opportunity to write his name into Kolkata Derby history once again.

Another new signing, Miguel Figueira, has reunited with coach Oscar Bruzon, and his performances in his first two appearances have already justified the club's decision to bring him in. For a team that has long searched for a true playmaker, Figueira fits the bill perfectly. Possessing brilliant vision, close control, and the ability to dictate the tempo, he offers East Bengal FC a creative spark they have sorely missed in previous seasons.

The Brazilian has registered an assist in each of his two matches so far. Against MBSG, his quick thinking, precision passing, and ability to unlock defences could be vital in breaking down the Mariners' backline. Having faced the Mariners before in the AFC competition, Figueira knows the intensity that is required, and the derby could be the perfect stage for him to stamp his authority.

Sahal Abdul Samad has been in scintillating form for Mohun Bagan Super Giant, delivering two goals and four assists in just two Durand Cup appearances. His creativity, quick feet, and eye for the final pass have made him one of the most influential players in the tournament so far.

Blessed with the versatility to operate across multiple attacking roles, Sahal offers Jose Molina the freedom to switch tactics mid-game, which makes him a valuable asset going into the derby. Whether drifting into pockets of space, threading through-balls, or arriving in the box to finish moves himself, Sahal has the tools to unlock East Bengal FC's defence. If he finds his rhythm on Sunday, he could be the spark that propels the Mariners into the final four.

