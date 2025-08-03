Durand Cup 2025: Punjab FC to begin campaign against Karbi Anglong Morning Star

Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], August 3 : Indian Super League (ISL) side Punjab FC will kick off their Durand Cup 2025 campaign against Karbi Anglong Morning Star on Sunday at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar, according to the official website of the ISL.

The Shers head into the tournament with a well-balanced domestic unit, combining youthful energy with valuable experience, and they'll be hoping to start strong against the Durand Cup debutants.

The Shers reached the quarter-finals last year as one of the best second-placed teams in the group stage. Their journey ended in heartbreak against Mohun Bagan Super Giant, following a dramatic 3-3 draw that went to penalties. Despite holding their own against the heavyweights, Punjab FC bowed out in sudden death.

This season, Panagiotis Dilmperis' side will be eyeing a deeper run. But before they can dream of knockout success, they must first clear the group stage hurdle, starting with a tricky opener against a determined Karbi Anglong Morning Star outfit.

Founded in 2008 with the aim of giving young footballers from Assam a platform to shine, Karbi Anglong Morning Star are making their Durand Cup debut this year. While they've shown glimpses of attacking intent, taking the lead in both their matches, back-to-back 2-1 defeats against Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Bodoland FC have left them on the verge of elimination.

Now, in a must-win scenario, the underdogs from Assam will be fighting to stay alive in the competition. Punjab FC, however, will be wary of a potential upset and keen to avoid any early slip-ups as they chase a strong start to their campaign.

