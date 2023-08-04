Durand Cup: Historic day for Kokrajhar as Bodoland FC take on Rajasthan United in opener

Kokrajhar, Aug 4 On a historic day for the region, local club Bodoland FC will take on I-League side Rajasthan United FC in a Group F game of the 132nd Durand Cup, at the new and shining SAI stadium here.

The first-ever Durand Cup match in Kokrajhar, the third of this edition, is slated for kick-off on Saturday with the local outfit hoping to make the historic day even better by winning the match.

While Rajasthan United FC (RUFC) go into the game as clear favourites, packed stands with vociferous support for the home team are expected and that can even the scales.

The 132nd edition of the iconic Durand Cup started on Thursday with the first match in Kolkata in which Mohun Bagan Super Giant put five past the Bangladesh Army Football Team.

The visitors have had some very good results over the past few months, beginning with this very tournament when they shocked Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the previous edition.

Captain Hardik Bhatt, speaking a day ahead of the game, displayed clarity of thought saying, “Going into our first game of this season, we have our goals set. We’re going to be the Hardest working team in the tournament. And focus on one step at a time. To win is clear in our minds.

"We’re looking forward to playing Bodoland FC. They have a good mix of young talent and experience in their team and it’ll be an interesting challenge for us. We’re focused on being our best selves, and topping the group,” he added.

With a settled squad and an exciting new Ghanaian striker in Richardson Denzel, RUFC will be a tough opener for Bodoland FC.

The home side is the unknown element in the fixture and the tournament.

“It’s a great opportunity for us. Bodoland FC represents our region on this platform. We have the potential here but we couldn’t have that scope to compete in the higher level earlier. We have the best local talent in the team,” said head coach Daimalu Basumatary of Bodoland FC in the pre-match chat.

He also alluded to striker Ansumana Kromah, the Liberian who is now into his eighth season in India and has over 65 goals to his name playing for various clubs over the years.

The beauty of the Durand Cup is that it brings the wonderful diversity of our regions to the fore and each pursuing the game in their own passionate way. The match between Bodoland FC and Rajasthan United FC is a clash between two such diverse and different cultures. May the best team win.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor