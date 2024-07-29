Durand Cup: Mohammedan, Inter Kashi play out draw, Jamshedpur FC beat Assam Rifles

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 29 : Former champions Mohammedan SC and debutants Inter Kashi FC played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in a Group B encounter of the Durand Cup played here at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan.

On Sunday, Serbian midfielder Nikola Stojanovic scored for Inter Kashi in the first half, while Ashley Alban Koli's stunning free kick levelled the scores for Mohammedan SC.

Mohammedan SC who fielded their reserve side for the match, were lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation by Head Coach Hakim Ssengendo, with Tanmoy Ghosh leading the young side. Inter Kashi FC Head Coach Arata Izumi named a strong starting eleven, with Spaniards Mario Barco Villar and Julen Perez Del Pino leading the attack and Nikola Stojanovic and Indian international Edmund Lalrindika manning the centre of the field.

Both teams took a cautious approach from the start of the game as rain belted down throughout the first half. Inter Kashi did have the majority of possession, using their experience to good use against a young Mohammedan side. Both sides were unable to create any clear cut chances as the two goalkeepers were not tested. Inter Kashi were showing more promise going forward, with Edmund Lalrindika and Nikola Stojanovic dominating the midfield and the Serbian midfielder opened the scoring from nowhere. He received the ball around 30 yards away from goal and his left footed shot along the ground beat the keeper to find the net to open the scoring against his former side.

The youngsters from Mohammedan were showing their intricate team play in patches but they could not convert them into goal scoring opportunities until the end of the first half.

Inter Kashi started the second half on the front foot, forcing a save out of Mohammedan goalkeeper Shubajit Bhattacharjee inside the first minute. The Kolkata club stepped on the gas, attacking the Inter Kashi goal with more intent. Tanmoy Ghosh commanded the midfield and linked up play with the attackers, especially Ashley Alban Koli, to trouble the Inter Kashi defence. The Captain tested the goalkeeper twice from outside the box, with both efforts being saved.

Mohammedan soon found the equaliser from a stunning free-kick from 25 yards by Ashley Koli. The forward expertly found the net, with the Inter Kashi keeper, Shubham Dhas, being a mere spectator. The Kolkata side turned up the heat after the goal for a winner. Israfil Dewan's attempt from outside the box was saved by the goalkeeper and the rebound was lashed on to by substitute Lalthankima, missing a chance to take the lead. Mohammedan were looking likely to score the winner among the two sides, but they were not able to convert the half chances created as both teams were content with a point each.

In the other match, Mohammed Sanan and Imran Khan led Jamshedpur FC to a commanding 3-0 victory over the Assam Rifles Football Team in their Group D fixture at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. Sanan scored twice, and Khan netted the final goal to give the home side a strong start to their campaign.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil fielded a robust lineup of Indian players, including new signings Mobashir Rahman, Ashutosh Mehta, and Albino Gomes. Despite dominating from the start and creating several chances, they were unable to break the deadlock in the first half.

The home team's first significant opportunity came in the sixth minute when Khan's through ball found Seiminlen Doungel, but his shot was saved by the keeper. Later, a free-kick saw Khan deliver a cross to the far post, but an unmarked Ashutosh Mehta missed the chance.

The breakthrough came early in the second half. Khan's corner found Muirang, whose flick was poorly handled by the opposition, allowing Sanan to score from close range. Aniket Jadhav's introduction in the second half added to Jamshedpur FC's attacking threat alongside Sanan and Khan.

The second goal came through a well-executed play with the trio involved, as Khan's cutback was met by Sanan for his second goal in the 68th minute. Khan capped off an outstanding performance with a late goal, volleying home a loose ball after a failed clearance from the Assam Rifles Football Team keeper.

Jamshedpur FC's next group stage match is against Chennaiyin FC, scheduled for August 4th at the same venue.

