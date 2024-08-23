Durand Cup: Mohun Bagan confirm semi-final spot after beating Punjab FC on penalties

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], August 23 : Kolkata giant Mohun Bagan Super Giant confirmed their semi-final spot at the Durand Cup 2024 after beating Punjab FC 6-5 on penalties in the quarter-finals clash at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Friday.

In an electrifying quarter-final clash, the game ended in a 3-3 stalemate after regular time, with both sides showing unwavering resolve. Eventually, the Mariners managed to level the score on three occasions and emerged victorious in the penalty shoot-out, thus keeping their hopes of defending the title alive.

Punjab FC initially took the lead with a penalty converted by Luka Majcen early in the first half. Mohun Bagan SG upped the ante soon after conceding and equalised through Suhail Bhat as the first-half ended on level terms.

Substitute Manvir Singh soon turned the tide after the resumption, putting Mohun Bagan SG ahead. However, Punjab FC would go on to regain the upper hand thanks to wonderful strikes from Filip Mrzljak and Pulga Vidal, before another Mohun Bagan SG super-sub Jason Cummings equalised once more in the 79th minute.

Both teams could not find a winner as the match moved to penalties after the end of regulation time.

During the shoot-out, Cummings missed Mohun Bagan SG's first penalty, giving Punjab FC an early advantage. However, MBSG goalkeeper Vishal Kaith made a pivotal save against Croatian defender Ivan Novoselec on the fifth kick, keeping his team in the game.

Greg Stewart later levelled the shoot-out for MBSG. As the penalties continued into sudden death, Melroy Assisi scored for Punjab FC followed by Subhashish Bose converting his spot-kick.

The winning moment arrived when Scottish defender Thomas Aldred netted the decisive penalty after Kaith's second crucial save against Denechandram Meetei, ultimately securing the win for Mohun Bagan SG.

