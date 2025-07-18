Durand Cup to see prize money pool grow three times to Rs 3 crore

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 18 : The 134th IndianOil Durand Cup Organizing Committee (DCOC) announced on Friday that the total cash prize money pool of this year's tournament will increase three times to Rs 3 Crore. The announcement was made during the trophy unveiling ceremony in Kolkata as the City of Joy geared up to host Asia's oldest football tournament.

Along with the winners and runners-up, teams reaching the semifinals and quarterfinals, as well as three individual awards, will also receive a share of the prize pool. The three trophies of the Durand Cup were showcased here at AOI Vijay Durg in the presence of Aroop Biswas, Minister-in-Charge, Department of Power, Housing, Youth Services and Sports, Government of West Bengal, who was the Chief Guest of the event. Also present were Rajesh Kumar Sinha IAS, Principal Secretary, Housing, Youth Services and Sports, Disaster Management and Civil Defence Department, Government of West Bengal, Lt Gen Mohit Malhotra AVSM, SM, Chief of Staff HQ Eastern Command and Chairman Durand Cup Organising Committee and Maj Gen Rajesh Arun Moghe VSM, General Officer Commanding Bengal Sub Area and Vice-Chairman of Durand Cup Organising Committee.

The three glittering pieces of silverware, the Durand Cup, the original prize and the rolling Shimla Trophy (presented by residents of Shimla in 1904), as well as the President's Cup, which the winners keep permanently, were unveiled by the dignitaries, as per a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Biswas said, "With increased media coverage planned for the Durand Cup and the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gracing the grand finale on August 23, the atmosphere promises to be electric. Ticket allocations for marquee clubs, like Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Mohammedan SC, and Diamond Harbour FC, have also been finalised to ensure strong fan representation. A ticket quota of 5,000 each has been allocated to Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Mohammedan SC, and Diamond Harbour FC to ensure a vibrant fan presence in the stands. We wish all the teams the very best as they compete in Asia's oldest and most prestigious football tournament."

Rajesh Kumar Sinha, IAS, mentioned, "The Durand Cup has come back to its past glory in the last six years after being hosted in Kolkata. The government has also spent Rs 15 Cr on the Durand Cup. The contribution of all the departments of West Bengal under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, who are willing to help with the smooth conduct of the tournament, is of great importance."

Also speaking on the occasion Lt Gen Mohit Malhotra, "I am delighted to announce that this year the tournament has significantly ramped up its prize structure, from under Rs 1.2 Cr in the past to over Rs 3 Cr now. Additionally, three brand-new SUVs will be presented to the three individual award winners. This reflects our growing commitment to both rewarding excellence and attracting the best talent from across the nation. With its passionate fans, historic clubs, and unmatched footballing culture, Kolkata remains the spiritual home of the game in India. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, the State Sports Minister, the Department of Sports and all associated departments of the Government of West Bengal for their unwavering support in making this leg of the tournament possible. Since 2019, under the leadership of HQ Eastern Command, the tournament has grown not only in scale but in stature, credibility, and professional excellence."

Maj Gen Rajesh Arun Moghe shared his thoughts, "This year, the tournament continues with the League-cum-Knockout format that has served us well. A total of 24 teams, divided into six pools, will compete across five states, with two pools playing their matches right here in Kolkata. Kolkata will host 15 matches, including one quarter-final, semi-final, and the grand final. We are also proud to provide a platform for four promising grassroots teams in 1-Ladakh FC, South United FC, Bodoland FC, and Rangdajied United FC. I would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the Sports and allied departments of the Government of West Bengal, the Kolkata Police, and all our partners and sponsors, IOCL, SBI, CIL and Sony, whose support is symbolic of a shared commitment to football and to our youth."

Kolkata will host two groups and a total of 15 matches, including quarterfinals, semifinals, and the finals, which will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) and the Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK). Emami East Bengal FC, Indian Air Force FT and Durand Cup debutants Namdhari FC and Bengaluru-based South United FC are drawn in Group A, with East Bengal and South United FC facing each other in the opening match of the tournament on July 23 at VYBK.

Last year's runners-up Mohun Bagan Super Giant, another Kolkata giant Mohammedan SC, Border Security Force FT, and another Kolkata side Diamond Harbour FC will be playing in Group B, with the Kolkata derby between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mohammedan SC to be played on July 31 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan.

