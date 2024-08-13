Durand Cup: Tribhuvan Army FC get better of Rangdajied United with 2-0 win

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 13 : Nepal's Tribhuvan Army FC got the better of local side Rangdajied United FC 2-0, as both played out their final Group F game of the ongoing Durand Cup, here at the Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium.

While the Nepalese team finished third in the group with three points, Rangdajied went down in all three of their games to finish at the bottom of the group. Both goals were scored by the Tribhuvan number 10 Gillespye Karki on either side of the two halves.

Rangdajied coach Aibanjop Shadap opted for wholesale changes from their previous derby game against Shillong Lajong, while Tribhuvan gaffer Megh Raj also made a couple himself from their last outing.

The Nepal Army side were the more threatening from the initial stages itself and broke through soon with Gillespye's first strike of the game. Basant Jimba it was, who should have originally scored with his shot from close, but Rangdajied keeper Kerichard Lyngdoh brought off a save to deny him.

The second ball was headed back into the box by Kamal Thapa and Karki dived full-stretch to swing a right-footed volley all along the ground and into the right corner.

Post the lemon break the tempo remained the same with Tribhuvan dominating both attack and possession. Karki again broke through the Rangdajied defence in one of those attacks and was brought down by Lyngdoh prompting the referee to point to the spot. The lanky Nepalese forward made no mistake with the penalty and placed it to his right corner with consummate ease.

The final fixture of the group comes up on Saturday between Shillong Lajong and FC Goa, which is certain to determine the group toppers.

