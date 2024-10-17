Early high-flyers Bengaluru FC, Punjab FC face-off in 'top-of-the-table' clash

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 17 : The 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL) season has seen a surprising reversal of fortunes for the top two teams. As the international break concludes, all eyes are on the upcoming clash between Bengaluru FC (BFC) and Punjab FC (PFC) on Friday, October 18, at 7:30 pm IST at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, with both teams currently leading the table.

Last season's 10th and 8th-placed finishers, respectively, these two sides have defied expectations to emerge as frontrunners this campaign. Notably, they remain the only undefeated teams in this edition, adding extra weight to this highly anticipated encounter.

Under the tactical guidance of Gerard Zaragoza, Bengaluru FC has started the season in impeccable form, achieving defensive solidity with four consecutive clean sheetsa record-equalling feat in ISL history. They could become the first team to maintain five consecutive clean sheets at the start of a season.

The struggles of last season now seem a distant memory as BFC have found the perfect balance in both defence and attack, scoring 3+ goals in their last two home games. A repeat of this performance against Punjab FC would mark their longest such streak in the league's history.

Punjab FC, meanwhile, has built on the momentum from the latter half of last season. With three wins in three games, they are just one point behind Bengaluru FC and have a game in hand.

Their success is marked by a robust attacking style, creating a high volume of chances and scoring 50% of their goals after the 85th minute, showcasing their relentless mentality. They too remain unbeaten, adding further significance to the encounter.

Punjab have averaged 16.7 shots per game, second only to Chennaiyin FC, and 5.7 shots on target per game, highlighting their attacking intent. With 50% of their goals coming after the 85th minute, the highest in the ISL this season, they have proven adept at late drama.

In their two previous ISL meetings, Bengaluru FC lost one match to Punjab FC and shared the spoils in the other.

BFC head coach Gerard Zaragoza acknowledges Punjab FC's quality but is focused on securing all three points from the game.

"It will be a tough game for us because Punjab are a good team. Of course, after us, they are the best defensive team, at least so far. They have good players up front who can score goals. But the reality is, we will play at home, and we hope a lot of people will come to cheer for us. We hope to get three points from the game," Zaragoza said, as quoted by the ISL official website.

On the other hand, PFC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis is approaching the match as just another away game, with the focus on securing three points rather than the significance of the clash.

"The two teams at the top of the standings will play tomorrow. But we are still at the beginning of this long championship. For us, it's a regular away game against a good team with good players, a good coach, and a clear plan. Our plan is to leave the stadium with three points," Dilmperis said.

Key Players & Milestones:

If Sivasakthi Narayanan starts against Punjab FC, it will mark his 50th ISL appearance. He would also become the eighth Indian and 11th player overall to register 50 appearances for Bengaluru FC in the ISL.

Bengaluru FC's Alberto Noguera has won the most fouls in ISL 2024-25 so far16 in total, four of which were won in the final third.

Punjab FC's Filip Mrzljak has an expected goals (xG) tally of 2.63 this season, the highest among all players. He has also registered 12 shots in three matches (4 shots per game).

Punjab FC midfielder Ezequiel Vidal has an expected assists (xA) value of 1.12, the highest by any player yet to register an assist. He has also created six chances so far.

