East Bengal FC rope in Venezuelan forward Richard Celis

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 8 : East Bengal FC secured the services of Venezuelan national team forward Richard Enrique Celis Sanchez for the remainder of the current season. Celis, who last played for Academia Puerto Cabello in Venezuela's top division in October 2024, brings a wealth of international experience to the Indian Super League (ISL) club.

Head coach Oscar Bruzon said as quoted by the ISL press release, "We expect Richard's talent, skills, commitment and determination to embody East Bengal's values. We hope he'll make a significant impact as we strive together for immediate success."

Celis is a versatile attacker who can play as both left winger and centre-forward, he has represented several top-tier clubs in Venezuela such as Atletico Venezuela CF, Deportivo JBL, Caracas FC and Academia Puerto Cabello, besides Colombia's Millonarios FC and Slovakia's FK Senica. Celis has also represented the Venezuelan national team in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and the Copa America in the past.

The 28-year-old brings with him a wealth of experience, having scored crucial goals in over 250 top-tier club matches across domestic leagues and the Copa Libertadores. Celis played a pivotal role in helping Caracas win the Venezuelan Primera Division title in 2019 and Millonarios' triumphant 2022 Copa Colombia campaign.

Celis shared his excitement about joining Emami East Bengal FC, saying, "I am thrilled to join East Bengal - a club with such a rich history and passionate fans. This is a new chapter in my career and I can't wait to embrace the challenges and opportunities ahead in Indian Football. Joy East Bengal!"

The player registration is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.

