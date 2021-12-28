East Bengal part ways with coach Jose Manuel Diaz, Renedy Singh to take interim charge

Panaji (Goa), Dec 28 Indian Super League (ISL) club SC East Bengal on Tuesday confirmed that head coach Jose Manuel Diaz and assistant Angel Puebla Garcia have mutually agreed to part ways with the franchise due to personal reasons.

SC East Bengal have appointed assistant coach Renedy Singh as interim head coach, the club said in a statement. The Kolkata club are yet to register a win in this season of the Indian Super League and sit at the bottom of the table.

"SC East Bengal confirms that Jose Manuel Diaz and his deputy Angel Puebla Garcia have mutually agreed to part ways due to personal reasons. Former India captain and SC East Bengal assistant coach Renedy Singh has taken over charge as interim head coach," the statement further added.

SC East Bengal CEO Col. Shivaji Samaddar said, "We thank Jose and Angel for their contribution and support to the team in the ongoing season. I wish both of them all the best for their future endeavours."

SC East Bengal have drawn four and lost four matches in the ISL 2021-22 season and produced their best performance of this season in their last match against Hyderabad FC that ended in a 1-1 draw.

SC East Bengal would hope to end their winless streak when they take on tenth-placed Bengaluru FC in their next match on January 4, 2022.

