Edinson Cavani reveals 'bitter taste' after Manchester United exit

As Edinson Cavani leaves Manchester United, the Uruguayan centre-forward has outlined his immense gratitude to the club's fans for the support they have shown him throughout his two-year spell at Old Trafford.

Cavani signed for United in a deadline day transfer in October 2020 and made a notable impact in his debut season. But the Uruguayan scored just two goals over the course of the 2021-22 campaign and feels he could have done better.

This season, a series of injuries have prevented the no.21 - who wore no.7 in his first campaign - from developing any kind of rhythm or making any sustained run of appearances. While that fact is something Cavani rues, the 35-year-old wanted to thank fans for how, even when stadiums were closed, they made clear their support.

"I wanted to contribute more this season," he told the club's website.

"One of the things that has left me with a slightly bitter taste is that when we had a highly enjoyable and pretty decent [2020/21] season, we weren't able to have the supporters along with us."

"And now, this season, with the fans coming back into the grounds and stadiums, I haven't really been able to have the kind of campaign, if I'm being honest, on a personal front that I would really have liked."

"Where I would have been able to score the kind of goals I did last season, and then be celebrating them a bit more with the fans - the kind of stuff that it's great for a forward or a striker to be doing. But I want to sincerely thank the fans from the bottom of my heart, because they have always shown me a lot of affection, and that is very important for a footballer," he added.

Cavani pointed out: "I sincerely have nothing but words of gratitude towards the fans and supporters of Manchester United."

Cavani arrived at Old Trafford on a free transfer in 2020, having left Paris Saint-Germain that year.

( With inputs from ANI )

