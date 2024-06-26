ENG 0–0 SLO, UEFA Euro 2024 Match Result: Slovenia Secures Last-16 Spot After Holding England To Draw

England sealed top spot in Group C but hardly issued a statement of intent ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 knockout rounds as they toiled to a 0-0 draw with Slovenia, who progressed for the first time in their history on Tuesday, June 25.

For the third game in a row, England's fans were left frustrated as a team billed as pre-tournament favourites managed a paltry three attempts on target in a dour clash.

England vs Slovenia Match Highlights

While England had big questions to answer, Slovenia's players and raucous fans celebrated wildly as the draw ensured they finished the group in the third spot after three draws. England, who had already qualified for the last 16 with a game to spare, ended the group stage with five points but managed only two goals in three games.

Slovenia finished with three points in third spot, the same as second-placed Denmark who were held to a 0-0 draw by Serbia. Although they had the same goal difference, goals scored and disciplinary record, the Danes advanced in second place with UEFA saying they would clarify the process by which the nations were separated later.