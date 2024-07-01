ENG 2-1 SVK, UEFA Euro 2024 Match Result: Jude Bellingham’s Bicycle Kick, Harry Kane's Extra Time Header Guide England to Quarterfinals

England escaped an embarrassing exit from Euro 2024 Round of 16 on Sunday (June 30) as they came from behind to beat Slovakia in extra time and reach the quarter-finals.

Ivan Schranz scored the winner with a close-range finish in the 25th minute, assisted by David Strelec but England equalized the game in the stoppage time with a bicycle kick from Jude Bellingham.

Jude Bellingham Bicycle Kick

Watch England vs Slovakia Match Highlights

The national teams leveled at 1-1 in the 90 minutes, so the match went to extra time at Arena Auf Schalke. Harry Kane scored a header to take the lead for England in the 91st minute. England will take on Switzerland, with a quarterfinal clash taking place on July 6.