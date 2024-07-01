ENG 2-1 SVK, UEFA Euro 2024 Match Result: Jude Bellingham’s Bicycle Kick, Harry Kane's Extra Time Header Guide England to Quarterfinals
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 1, 2024 08:29 AM2024-07-01T08:29:48+5:302024-07-01T08:32:46+5:30
England escaped an embarrassing exit from Euro 2024 Round of 16 on Sunday (June 30) as they came from behind to beat Slovakia in extra time and reach the quarter-finals.
Ivan Schranz scored the winner with a close-range finish in the 25th minute, assisted by David Strelec but England equalized the game in the stoppage time with a bicycle kick from Jude Bellingham.
Jude Bellingham Bicycle Kick
Stunning from Jude Bellingham 🤸😲@AlipayPlus | #EUROGOTTpic.twitter.com/0CAWvwhO2W— UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 30, 2024
Watch England vs Slovakia Match Highlights
The national teams leveled at 1-1 in the 90 minutes, so the match went to extra time at Arena Auf Schalke. Harry Kane scored a header to take the lead for England in the 91st minute. England will take on Switzerland, with a quarterfinal clash taking place on July 6.