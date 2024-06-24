England receive major boost as Luke Shaw returns to training ahead of final Euro 2024 group clash

New Delhi [India], June 24 : England received a huge boost ahead of their Euro 2024 clash against Slovenia as left-back Luke Shaw will train with the team.

The 28-year-old left-back has been on the sidelines nursing his injury since February. A section of fans questioned head coach Gareth Southgate's decision to include the left-back in the 26-player squad.

Shaw missed England's first two Group C games against Serbia and Denmark. In Shaw's absence experienced right-back Kieran Trippier pivoted to left to provide cover to the Three Lions. But ahead of their clash on Tuesday night, England confirmed that Shaw would train with the rest of the squad.

"All 26 #ThreeLions players are set to be involved in today's training session," England confirmed on X.

In February, Shaw was ruled out of the entire Premier League season due to a leg injury. The Manchester United left-back was subbed off the field in the first half of their game against Aston Villa.

Shaw missed out on game time for the majority of the last season of the Premier League. Initially, he missed the first three months of the season because of injury.

Shaw's return will allow Southgate to pick the best-playing XI for their final group game against Slovenia. After two games, England are at the top of Group C with four points. They won their opening game by 1-0 against Serbia, with Jude Bellingham slotting the ball into the back of the net in the 13th minute of the game.

In their second group-stage game, Denmark managed to hold the Three Lions to a 1-1 draw. Harry Kane fired England into the lead in the 18th minute of the game. After taking the lead, England sat in their defensive half and eventually got punished for it. Morten Hjulmand brought the game on level terms with a rocket from 30 yards.

Despite having a blend of experienced and young talent in their squad, Southgate's side has struggled to generate the attacking spark on the field. The Three Lions would be keen to find momentum as well as a couple of goals before they head into the last 16.

