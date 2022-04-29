EPL: Manchester United and Chelsea share one point each after a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford

The English Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea ended in a 1-1 draw at the Old Trafford Stadium on Thursday.

The first-half of the match went goalless. In the 60th minute of the match, Marcos Alonso gave the Men in Blue a lead with a goal. An equalizer followed from the Red Devils, with Christiano Ronaldo putting the ball into the nets in the 62nd minute of the match.

Chelsea enjoyed the ball possession for the most part in the match, not giving United a lot of chances at the goal, with the former having six shots at the target and the latter having only three.

With this win, Chelsea are at the third spot in the points tally with 66 points. On the other hand, Manchester United are at the sixth position with 55 points.

( With inputs from ANI )

