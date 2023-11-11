Estudiantes beat Central Cordoba to eye playoff spot

Buenos Aires, Nov 11 Guido Carrillo struck a first-half goal as Estudiantes kept alive their slim hopes of a quarterfinal berth with a 1-0 away win over Central Cordoba in Argentina's Primera Division.

Carrillo gave the visitors the lead just after the half hour when he headed into the bottom right corner after Benjamin Rollheiser's cross, reports Xinhua.

Central Cordoba controlled possession for long periods in the second half and had more shots on goal than their opponents but could not find a way past goalkeeper Mariano Andujar.

The result leaves Estudiantes fifth in Group B with 16 points from 13 games, two points behind fourth-placed Racing Club. Central Cordoba remain second with 19 points, two points shy of leaders Godoy Cruz.

In Group A, Atletico Tucuman maintained their hopes of place in the last eight with a 2-1 victory at Gimnasia. Atletico Tucuman are ninth in the group but trail fourth-placed Banfield by only two points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor