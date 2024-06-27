Euro 2024: England winger Anthony Gordon falls off mountain bike

New Delhi [India], June 27 : England winger Anthony Gordon was spotted with a graze on his chin during a training session after he fell off his mountain bike and ended up hurting his jaw, according to Sky Sports.

According to Sky Sports, Gordon fell off his mountain bike on Wednesday while taking part in one of the extra-curricular activities that the Football Association (FA) have laid on for the players to enjoy while enjoying their downtime.

Gordon was treated by the England medical staff for the cuts and bruises that he sustained during the incident.

Other England players, like team captain Harry Kane, played cricket during their downtime. According to Sky Sports, Kane played as the wicketkeeper.

Throughout the Euro 2024 campaign, England have struggled to find their rhythm on the field. Head coach Gareth Southgate has been heavily criticised for their performance, especially after their draws against Denmark and Slovenia in the group stage.

English defender Marc Guehi backed Southgate and stated that the entire team is behind their head coach.

"He's been fantastic. If you look at his record, it speaks for himself. Everyone is behind the manager, that's for sure. We have a really close, tight-knit group, just focused on the next game," Guehi said, as quoted from Sky Sports.

"Everyone is really appreciative of the manager, especially me. Him giving me my debut for England, him showing so much confidence in me, I'm really grateful, and I'm sure the rest of the team is as well," he added.

England finished at the top of Group C, and they are likely to avoid the heavyweights of the competition atleast till the final phase of the competition.

"About the draw, everyone has seen in this competition that there isn't a favourable side," Guehi said.

"Every team and opponent you come up against is tough to play against. We just need to remain calm. That's the environment we set ourselves. We put pressure on ourselves, but it's a calm and focused environment. We just need to continue focusing at one thing at a time," he added.

England will play their Round of 16 clash against Slovakia on Sunday at Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen.

