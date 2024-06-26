EURO 2024: Star winger Phil Foden leaves England squad due to family matter

Koln [Germany], June 26 : Star attacker Phil Foden left the England EURO 2024 squad on Wednesday due to a family matter.

Foden was named in the starting eleven in England's match previous group-stage match against Slovenia. He played till the 89th minute of the match but failed to get the back of the net.

The Football Association (FA) released a statement and said that Foden has returned back to England 'temporarily' for a 'pressing family matter'.

"Phil Foden has temporarily left the England camp and returned to the UK for a pressing family matter," FA stated as quoted by Goal.com.

According to Goal.com, Foden had left the Three Lions camp during the ongoing EURO Cup 2024 to attend the birth of his third child. Goal.com further stated that England head coach Gareth Southgate is likely to start Foden in their upcoming match in the Round of 16.

England shared points against Slovenia in their final groupstage match on Wednesday in Koln. England finished at the top of the Group C table after winning one of three matches with five points.

Harry Kane-led England will take on Ronald Koeman's Netherlands in their round of 16 stage of Euro 2024 on Sunday at Gelsenkirchen. The Netherlands finished in third place on the Group D points table.

England had a great start to the tournament after beating Serbia 1-0 with the help of Jude Bellingham's lone goal. However, in their next two matches of the group stage against Denmark and Slovenia, they failed to get the back of the net and ended up sharing points with the opponents.

