Every game in this stage of season is danger: Manchester United Manager Ten Hag

Nottingham [United Kingdom], April 16 : Manchester United will be keen to secure a victory against Nottingham Forest to edge past Newcastle United and move to the third position in the Premier League on Sunday.

Nottingham Forest are currently stuck in the relegation zone, and only a draw or a victory can take them out of the danger zone. Premier League has witnessed the highest number of upsets in the final stages of the league. Underdogs play with more passion, commitment and zeal to defy the odds.

Even with a lack of experience in the Premier League, Manchester United's manager Erik Ten Hag would be aware of the threat they are bound to face against the bottom half team.

"Every game in this stage of the season is a danger because in all the games the opponents are more expansive. And definitely for Nottingham Forest. They are battling to not get relegated so we have to be aware of it and we have to match that. So it's going to be a tough opponent, a tough game but we have to win and when we play our best football, we have a good opportunity to win there," Erik Ten Hag said while talking to Manchester United.

"You don't play against the audience but don't heat up the crowd. We have to be aware of it and take that into the game and play our game and control and dictate the game. That has to be our approach from the first minute onwards," Ten Hag continued.

Both teams will be fighting for three points but the Red Devils will have a certain advantage over the hosts as they have already faced and registered a comfortable victory over Nottingham in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

"Yes, of course, we take confidence [from that] as well. But the game [starts at] 0-0 and we have to do it all over again. But the evidence shows we can do it," Ten Hag concluded.

After a trip to Nottingham Forest, Manchester United will visit Spain to face Sevilla in the quarter-final of the UEFA Europa League on April 21.

