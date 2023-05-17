"Every game is so easy for them now," Jamie Carragher on Manchester City's treble chances

London [UK], May 17 : Manchester City are one game away from clinching the Premier League title for the third consecutive time and former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher believes that City has the potential to secure the treble.

The Blues are in chase of a historic treble, and if they go on to achieve it they will be the first English team in more than 24 years to do so. The last English team to achieve this were Manchester United. The Red Devils became the first and only team to secure the treble under Sir Alex Ferguson in the 1998-99 season. The treble includes winning the Premier League title, the FA Cup title and the UEFA Champions League title in a single season.

Jamie Carragher believes that the form and the team that City possess every game is easy for them.

"It just feels like every game is so easy for them now," Jamie Carragher said as quoted by Sky Sports.

"I thought Everton would be their hardest game because they were fighting for their lives, it's a hostile atmosphere and it came in between the Real Madrid games. I thought Guardiola might change a few more players but he didn't."

"Obviously, Real Madrid is a tough game, but they are a better team than Carlo Ancelotti's side. It's a case of whether it happens on the night for them but after that, I don't see a problem at all," Carragher concluded.

As the Blues continue to defy odds after wining every single game, all eyes will be on them until the end of the season. The importance of each game will increase with each passing day. Even a single loss could turn be enough to take away the treble dream from their hands.

"It's all huge for Man City from now until the end of the season", Former Manchester United player Gary Neville said.

"They will be disappointed if they don't win the treble because they will feel they are favourites in every single game, they are in great form, and everyone is buzzing."

The Red Devils will have the opportunity to keep their treble record intact as they will square off against Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

"I am just happy that Manchester United have an opportunity to try and stop Man City [winning the treble]. That's what I wanted out of the FA Cup semi-final when United went to penalties against Brighton."

"The one thing I'd say about Wembley is, and City can defy logic when it comes to playing well, I think it is a hard stadium to play well on."

"Generally, most teams don't play as well at Wembley as they do their home ground and Manchester United have to hope that on that day somehow it is more difficult for City. I've never seen really amazing performance at Wembley that often for England or for any other team. It's tough," Neville concluded.

The FA Cup final will take place on June 3 at the Wembley Stadium.

