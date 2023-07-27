"Everyone has different way of being a leader": Chelsea's defender Reece James

Georgia [US], July 27 : Chelsea Football Club's defender Reece James has been with the club since the age of six. Growing up at the Chelsea Academy and proudly making his way into the first team, James has earned every feather to his hat. As Cesar Azpilicueta has left Chelsea the role of captaincy is open and Reece James might be filing it up. In a recent interview, Reece James said that Everyone has a different way of being a leader.

After breaking through to the first team during the years of Cesar Azpilicueta’s immense leadership on and off the pitch, the opportunity was not forthcoming. Now that our former skipper has moved back to his homeland after more than a decade in Blue, Mauricio Pochettino has a decision to make ahead of our Premier League curtain-raiser with Liverpool.

According to the Chelsea Football Club website Reece James said, Everyone has a different way of being a leader. Some speak, while some show their actions on the field. I’d like to think I could do both. I try and help the team as much as I can. Of course, I would want to be captain. I have been at Chelsea my whole life,’ he said. ‘I have always dreamt of it. I am sure when the time is right, hopefully, it happens."

He added, "There are a lot of different roles for the players that are still here. It is time for the ones who have been here longer to step up,’ he said, speaking indirectly at himself."

James continued, "It is going to be a tough season, there is no easy season in the Premier League. Last season was probably the toughest I have experienced. I feel we are now moving in the right direction. Last season, some players did not want to be there because they were not playing."

23-year-old Reece James stated, "Since the new manager has come in, the energy has changed. It has been a very good atmosphere and I think that you can see that in our recent performances. This season there are a lot of fresh faces, and new staff and that has had a big impact on the players so far. Everyone is excited and cannot wait to get started."

While concluding he said, "It is too early to say what we can achieve together. But we are Chelsea Football Club at the end of the day and we are ambitious. We do not enter anything not to win. I don’t see why our winning this season is not possible. We have a strong group and we will only get stronger the longer we play together. The more we understand each other and how the manager wants us to play."

