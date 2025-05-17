FA Cup final: Crystal Palace defy odds to lift first major title with 1-0 win over Manchester City

London [UK], May 17 : Crystal Palace defied the odds and knocked on-paper favourites Manchester City to lift its first major trophy as the red and blue overshadowed the sky blue at the Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Local boy Eberechi Eze's 16th-minute strike and a resilient defensive performance ended Crystal Palace's wait for silverware. With a famous FA Cup victory, the Eagles secured direct qualification for next season's Europa League. After missing out on their last two FA Cup finals in 1990 and 2016, the third time did the trick for Palace.

With the memorable title win, Palace manager Oliver Glasner became the first Austrian manager to win the FA Cup. Palace fought hard from the beginning to the end to ensure Manchester City's horrific season ended without a trophy.

In an action-packed first half, Eze drew the first blood by initiating a couple of pass exchanges with Kamada and then sending Munoz into empty space, who whipped a cross into the box. Eze struck a sizzling volley into the back of the net to fire Palace into the lead.

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson escaped a red card for handball. During the handball incident, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) deemed that the 28-year-old hadn't denied a clear goal-scoring opportunity after he palmed the ball away from Manchester City forward Erling Haaland.

Minutes later, Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell brought Bernardo Silva down in the penalty box, handing Manchester City a valuable penalty. Instead of Erling Haaland, Omar Marmoush stepped up to take the spot kick. However, Henderson guessed it right and denied a comeback route for manager Pep Guardiola's men in the first half.

Manchester City kept knocking at Palace's door, but it was to no avail. Despite an all-out attacking line-up, Manchester City couldn't formulate a plan to breach Crystal Palace's resilient defensive unit and a spirited Henderson at the goal post.

Palace almost doubled their advantage in the 58th minute, but an offside call denied Daniel Munoz's stunning effort from a tight angle. Young Claudio Echeverri was thrown into action for the last 15 minutes, and he threatened to steal Palace's lead.

Henderson's masterclass denied his two attempts at the target, adding to City's agony. As the final whistle echoed in Wembley, the stadium erupted in jubilation and Guardiola walked out without a trophy for the first time in eight years.

"I didn't know [the VAR review] was for me. Who cares, it doesn't matter. I am not bothered. I saved a penalty down there a few years ago for Shrewsbury. I fancied my chances in that corner. He smashed it hard and I went the right way," Henderson told ITV as quoted from Sky Sports.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor