FIFA Club WC: Last two QF spots up for grabs as Real Madrid, Dortmund among teams in action

New Delhi [India], July 1 : The last two spots for the quarterfinals of the FIFA Club World Cup will be sealed by either Spanish giants Real Madrid or Italy's Juventus, and German giants Borussia Dortmund or CF Monterrey of Mexico.

So far, six spots in the FIFA Club WC have been locked. Palmeiras, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Fluminense FC, and Al-Hilal have secured their respective spots.

Recently, on Tuesday morning, Saudi Arabia giants delivered a shocker, beating multi-time Premier League champions Manchester City in a thrilling match by 4-3. While Bernardo Silva gave City a ninth-minute lead, comeback goals from Marcos Leonardo (46th minute) and Malcolm (52nd minute) gave Al-Hilal a lead before Erling Haaland levelled the scores three minutes later. Kalidou Koulibaly (94th minute) gave Al Hilal a lead in extra time before Phil Foden equalised 10 minutes later in extra time. In the 112th minute, Leonardo delivered the killer blow, sending City crashing out of the tournament.

Before that, Fluminense FC from Brazil downed the UEFA Champions League finalists of this year, Inter Milan, by 2-0 on Monday night. Germano Cano's third-minute goal and Hercules' extra-minute clutch effort took the Brazilian club to the final eight.

Earlier, Bayern had beaten Flamengo (4-2), UEFA Champions League winners PSG downed Lionel Messi's Inter Miami (4-0), while English giants Chelsea defeated Benfica (4-1) to reach the quarterfinals.

Palmeiras from Brazil had started the round of 16 with a win over Botafogo by 1-0.

So far, the QF fixtures sealed are: Fluminense FC vs Al Hilal, Palmeiras vs Chelsea on the same day, and the mega clash of PSG vs Bayern, all scheduled for July 5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor