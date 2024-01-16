FIFA "The Best" award winners

London, Jan 16 Following are the winners from FIFA's "The Best" ceremony here on Monday:

Men

Best player: Lionel Messi (Argentina/Paris Saint-Germain-Inter Miami)

Best coach: Pep Guardiola (Spain/Manchester City)

Best goalkeeper: Ederson (Brazil/Manchester City)

Puskas (best goal) award: Guilherme Madruga (Brazil/Botafogo)

Fair play award: Brazilian men's senior team

Team of the year: Thibaut Courtois (Belgium/Real Madrid), Kyle Walker (England/Manchester City), John Stones (England/Manchester City), Ruben Dias (Portugal/Manchester City), Bernardo Silva (Portugal/Manchester City), Jude Bellingham (England/Borussia Dortmund-Real Madrid), Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium/Manchester City), Lionel Messi (Argentina/PSG-Inter Miami), Erling Haaland (Norway/Manchester City), Kylian Mbappe (France/Paris Saint-Germain), Vinicius Junior (Brazil/Real Madrid)

Women

Best player: Aitana Bonmati (Spain/Barcelona)

Best coach: Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands/England)

Best goalkeeper: Mary Earps (England/Manchester United)

Team of the year: Mary Earps (England/Manchester United); Olga Carmona (Spain/Real Madrid), Lucy Bronze (England/Barcelona), Alex Greenwood (England/Manchester City), Keira Walsh (England/Barcelona), Alessia Russo (England/Manchester United-Arsenal) Lauren James (England/Chelsea), Ella Toone (England/Manchester United) Aitana Bonmati (Spain/Barcelona), Alex Morgan (United States/San Diego Wave), Sam Kerr (Australia/Chelsea)

