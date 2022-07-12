FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 Volunteer Programme launched

By ANI | Published: July 12, 2022 01:37 PM 2022-07-12T13:37:53+5:30 2022-07-12T13:45:08+5:30

Volunteers are the heart and soul of any tournament was the clarion call from the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 as the Volunteer Programme for India's first-ever FIFA women's competition launched.

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 Volunteer Programme launched | FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 Volunteer Programme launched

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 Volunteer Programme launched

Next

Volunteers are the heart and soul of any tournament was the clarion call from the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 as the Volunteer Programme for India's first-ever FIFA women's competition launched.

The FIFA Volunteer programme encourages people from all backgrounds and all walks of life to register to become a part of the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022. The tournament will take place across Bhubaneswar, Goa and Navi Mumbai in India between October 11 and 30.

Labelling the chance to become a volunteer as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the LOC Project Directors Nandini Arora and Ankush Arora issued a joint statement: "Volunteers are the heart and soul of any tournament and it gives us great pleasure that the volunteer programme of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022™ is officially open. We would like to encourage everyone interested in learning about the operations of a major sporting event to fill the application form. India's first-ever FIFA women's competition is creating more opportunities for young women in the country, through the volunteer programme, and live what will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

As many as 600 volunteer posts across different functional areas are now available at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 and the deadline to apply for the same is July 31.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Local organising committee Local organising committee Nandini arora goa Bhubaneswar Fifa National sporting federation Bhubaneshwar municipal corporation Ea sports fifa Federation internationale de football association Promotion of sports Ima goa state Belgium football association