FIFA WC: "He has big creative power, very effective so we miss him", says Tite on Neymar's absence

Brazil head coach Tite stated that the team missed the services of talismanic striker Neymar Jr in the match against Switzerland despite the team's victory over the European side.

The head coach applauded the forward's creative prowess in football and mentioned that his absence gives other players a chance to step up.

"Other players are getting there to get to the level he is at and I hope they get there. Yes, we do miss Neymar, we do miss him. He has a big creative power, he's very effective so we miss him, yes. But there are other players who can take their opportunity," said Tite as quoted by Sky Sports.

He opined that the Paris Saint-German star possesses a unique skill set that helps him create magical moments, leaving others clueless and in awe of the striker.

"Obviously Neymar has a different skill set. He is a player who in a magical moment can dribble past you and all of a sudden, you say, what happened here? He has that skill," expressed the coach.

Neymar has been sidelined from the game after he suffered an ankle injury in Brazil's first World Cup game against Serbia.

Earlier, Brazil confirmed a place in the knockout stages after they prevailed over Switzerland following Casemero's 83rd-minute late winner at Stadium 974 in a Group G fixture in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

Brazil appeared to be missing the panache provided by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar as they repeatedly tried to sneak through Switzerland's tenacious defence only to return without a goal. Switzerland was saved by VAR once when Vinicius' goal was declared offside, but Brazil penalised them with Casemiro's stunning shot to secure a win.

In their first match, Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 while Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0. Brazil are at the top of the Group G points table while Switzerland are in the third position.

( With inputs from ANI )

