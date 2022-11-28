FIFA WC: Resilient Cameroon hold Serbia to 3-3 draw in thrilling Group G match

Aleksandar Mitrovic took his team to a 3-1 lead for Serbia early into the second half before Cameroon's Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting struck stunning goals to play out a draw 3-3 in their Group G match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 here at the Al Janoub Stadium on Monday.

With the win, Cameroon kept alive their faint hopes of reaching the round of 16. Although neither team will likely benefit from the outcome, Serbia will undoubtedly be perplexed as to how they let a two-goal advantage to vanish at the Al Janoub Stadium after Aleksandar Mitrovic had given them a decisive advantage.

Both the teams tried to find the winner but the game ended in a 3-3 stalemate. Serbia struck right in the first-half injury time to dramatically take a 2-1 lead against Cameroon.

Early in the second half, Mitrovic increased Serbia's advantage following an amazing team move, but just after Aboubakar's stunning dinked goal had cut the score in half, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting finished the comeback from close range.

Cameroon scored their second goal of the game after a lot of drama on the field. Vincent Aboubakar scored the goal but the linesman raised the offside flag. The referee took it up for a rewiew and the goal was eventually allowed. Cameroon trail Serbia 2-3.

Cameroon bounced back in this game, in the same way as Serbia had made a stunning comeback in the first half. Minutes later, Cameroon build another counter and Aboubakar is once again in action. This time he goes with the ball, penetrates into the Serbia D, before passing it to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on the left side. The forward then smashes it into the nets.

Earlier in the first half of the match, Serbia struck right in the first-half injury time to take a dramatic 2-1 lead over Cameroon. Jean-Charles Castelletto netted an easy tap-in from a corner as Cameroon took a 1-0 lead against Serbia inside the first thirty minutes.

It was all Serbia in the first 25 minutes of play, with Aleksandar Mitrovic coming close to scoring twice. The star striker for Serbia, Mitrovic also missed two goals by inches after being denied by the post on both occasions. The star player's goal was denied by the post on the first occasion and his second shot at goal missed the target by inches.

Cameroon continued to build an attack as they switch play from one side to the other, towards winger Bryan Mbeumo. He took a step or two before making a through pass, which was cleared for a Cameroon throw-in.

Serbia came with full force as they netted two goals within two minutes. Serbia equalised in the stoppage time of the first half. A free kick for them, slightly far from the D, saw Strahinja Pavlovic finding the back of the net.

Dusan Tadic took a free-kick and Pavlovic brilliantly grabbed a header and slammed the ball into the net, putting Serbia level on goals.

Minutes later, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic gave Serbia the lead after he drilled the ball inside the goalpost from outside the box.

The two teams went into the break with Serbia leading Cameroon 2-1.

( With inputs from ANI )

