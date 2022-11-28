FIFA WC: Serbia strike twice to take 2-1 lead over Cameroon at half-time

Serbia struck right in the first-half injury time to take a dramatic 2-1 lead over Cameroon in their FIFA World Cup 2022 match of the Group G here at the Al Janoub Stadium on Monday.

Jean-Charles Castelletto netted an easy tap-in from a corner as Cameroon took a 1-0 lead against Serbia inside the first thirty minutes.

It was all Serbia in the first 25 minutes of play, with Aleksandar Mitrovic coming close to scoring twice.

The star striker for Serbia, Mitrovic also missed two goals by inches after being denied by the post on both occasions. The star markman's goal was denied by the post on the first occasion and his second shot at goal missed the target by inches.

Cameroon continued to build an attack as they switch play from one side to the other, towards winger Bryan Mbeumo. He took a step or two before making a through pass, which was cleared for a Cameroon throw-in.

Serbia came with full force as they netted two goals within two minutes. Serbia equalised in the stoppage time of the first half. A free kick for them, slightly far from the D, saw Strahinja Pavlovic finding the back of the net.

Dusan Tadic took a free-kick and Pavlovic brilliantly grabbed a header and slammed the ball into the net, putting Serbia level on goals.

Minutes later, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic gave Serbia the lead after he drilled the ball inside the goalpost from outside the box.

The two teams went into the break with Serbia leading Cameroon 2-1.

( With inputs from ANI )

