FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil announce 26-member strong squad, Neymar included

Five-time champions Brazil have announced their squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 as they prepare to end their 20-year drought at the global stage. Lead by their talisman Neymar, the squad contains not less than nine forwards including Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison and Vinicius Jr. Brazil who will be playing Cameroon, Switzerland and Serbia in the group stage are hot favorites to win the competition. Surprisingly, Liverpool forward Robert Firmino has been axed by head coach Tote for the marquee tournament.

Brazil coach Tite included nine forwards in his squad for the World Cup, highlighting his wealth of attacking options for the tournament in Qatar. The 30-year-old Neymar spearheads Brazil's attack while the 26-man squad announced by Tite on Monday also features a group of young forwards including Vinicius Jr, Gabriel Martinelli and Rodrygo. Dani Alves, the 39-year-old former Barcelona right-back, was also included in the list, which features eight defenders and six midfielders. Brazil will play in Group G at the World Cup with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Dani Alves (no club), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Eder Militão (Real Madrid), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Bremer (Juventus).

Midfielders: Casemiro (Manchester United), Fred (Manchester United), Fabinho (Liverpool), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Lucas Paquetá (West Ham), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo).

Forwards: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid), Richarlison (Tottenham), Raphinha (Barcelona), Antony (Manchester United), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Pedro (Flamengo), Rodrygo (Real Madrid).