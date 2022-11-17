FIFA World Cup 2022: Females refrained from wearing revealing dress in stadium

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is just days away and preparations are in its final leg. The fans are arriving in Qatar in big numbers. There are 32 countries taking part in the FIFA World Cup so the amount of fans landing in Doha would be staggering. There is one bad news for fans though, especially the female fans, who are coming from UK, USA and other parts of the world. The female fans must avoid wearing clothes that are too revealing. They should be mindful of the laws in place in Qatar, where revealing clothes are banned. Although FIFA on its website says fans can wear clothes of their choices but they need to respect the laws of the country and cover their body parts.

The World Cup website states: "People can generally wear their clothing of choice. Visitors are expected to cover their shoulders and knees when visiting public places like museums and other government buildings." The Sun reported that women travelling in Qatar are banned from wearing tight clothes and flashing their cleavages. It is also important to note that if the fans remove their shirs due to excessive heat, they can be spotted by the special cameras installed in the stadiums. Chief technology officer Niyas Abulrahiman said: "We have high-resolution special cameras to zoom in on a particular seat and clearly see the spectator. It’s being recorded, so that will help us in any post-event investigation." There is strict punishment guaranteed for those who don't follow the dress code and some could even land you in jail, reported The Sun. In the first match, the Ecuadorian team will clash with the host team, Qatar.