FIFA World Cup 2022:Neymar to miss entire group stage games due to injury?

Brazil star Neymar has been ruled put of the remaining of the group stage matches owing to the ankle injury he faced during Thursday's match. However, the tournament is not over for Neymar as he is expected to return for the knockout matches.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward was seen with a swollen ankle after being substituted during the 2-0 win against Serbia and doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said in a video he had suffered “lateral ligament damage. Brazil’s next game is against Switzerland on Monday, with their final Group G match against Cameroon next Friday.