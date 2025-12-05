FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online in India?

FIFA will announce the draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Friday night (IST), December 5, of a total of 48 teams, 16 more is been added in the last edition. FIFA will also release a detailed timetable and schedule for the mega soccer tournament, which is set to take place inthe USA, Canada and Mexico.

As per the details, the event will begin on June 11, 2026, with the final scheduled for July 19. A total 12 groups of four teams each in the group will be formed in the draw. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Eight and the third-placed teams will enter the knockout round.

When will the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final draw will take place at the Kennedy Centre in Washington DC.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw start?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw will start at 10:30 pm IST.

Where watch free live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw in India?

The free live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw will be available on FIFA.com and on the official YouTube channel of FIFA.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Pots

Pot 1: Canada, Mexico, USA, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil.

Pot 2: Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Republic of Korea, Ecuador, Austria, Australia, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, Islamic Republic of Iran.

Pot 3: Norway, Panama, Egypt, Uzbekistan, Qatar, South Africa, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia, Ivory Coast.

Pot 4: Jordan, Cape Verde, Curacao, two intercontinental playoff winners, Ghana, Haiti, New Zealand, four European playoff winners.