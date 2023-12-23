Foden, Alvarez inspire City's maiden FIFA Club World Cup win

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], December 23 : Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez powered Manchester City to a 4-0 win over Fluminense in the final game of the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Friday.

The win in Jeddah also was a landmark for the Manchester-based club after they got hold of five titles in the year 2023. They have won the Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup this year.

City started with a dominant performance and had a great start to the game. Guardiola's side just took 40 seconds to make the first breakthrough of the match after the Argentine striker Alvarez stooped to chest the rebound ball of Nathan Ake, who attempted a shot from City's defence after the Fluminense keeper Fabio stretched forward to the midfield.

In the 27th minute of the game, Ake again kept a through ball to Foden, who had a lot of space down the left flank of the box. After moving forward, the 23-year-old kept a square pass on the box. However, the Brazilian club's defender Nino made a slide to clear the ball but it took a deflection and looped into the bottom corner beating Fabio.

In the 40th minute, Fluminense tried to make a comeback after Arias placed a header from Keno's corner but City goalkeeper Ederson was prepared and reacted quickly to save it.

Before the end of the first half, the English club tried to score more goals but Grealish's fiery shot towards the far post from the edge of the box was saved by the Fluminense keeper after he pushed the ball away.

City went to the first half after taking a 2-0 lead in the game.

FULL-TIME | #ClubWC WINNERS! 🌍🏆 🩵 4-0 🔴 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/MmRfc6fYxE — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 22, 2023

Just after the start of the second half, City started their attacking play. In the 48th minute, Fabio made a double save to stop Grealish and Foden's shots. In the 52nd minute, City won a free kick in the midfield but Alvarez's low cross was saved by the opponent's goalkeeper.

Foden scored his first goal of the match in the 72nd minute of the match after Alvarez kept a stunning brilliant low cross on the box, where the Englishman just had to tap the ball on the back of the net.

In the 88th minute, the Argentine striker scored his second goal after he placed a shot to the bottom corner of the box to make the scoreline 4-0.

After the end of the game, City successfully kept a clean sheet and won their maiden Club World Cup trophy after beating the Brazilian club.

