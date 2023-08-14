Football: Real Madrid confirms loan deal for Chelsea keeper Kepa

Madrid (Spain), Aug 14 Real Madrid has confirmed that Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has joined the club on a season-long loan after undergoing a medical check.

The 28-year-old Spain international has been signed to provide cover for Thibaut Courtois, who is likely to miss the entire season after breaking the anterior cruciate ligament in his left leg, leaving the club with just Andriy Lunin as the first-team keeper, with the support of younger players from the Real Madrid B-team.

Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino confirmed Kepa would join Real Madrid after his side's 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Sunday, reports Xinhua.

"With Kepa, it is something that has happened very quickly, and it is a situation that is correct. He has permission to explore a different situation and we will see what happens with that one over the next 24 to 48 hours," the Chelsea boss told the press.

Kepa had been close to signing for Real Madrid from Athletic Bilbao in January 2018, only for him to sign a new contract with the club where he began his career.

In the summer of 2018, Kepa joined Chelsea for 80 million euros, although he struggled to adapt to the Premier League, before recovering the first-team jersey last season.

Chelsea has recently signed fellow Spaniard Robert Sanchez from Brighton, and Sanchez was in goal against Liverpool.

