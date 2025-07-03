Former India international returns to lead FCBU for 2025-26 season

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 3 : FC Bengaluru United (FCBU), one of Karnataka's leading football clubs, has reappointed Nallappan Mohanraj as head coach, ahead of the club's preparations for the upcoming domestic season.

A respected figure in Indian football, Mohanraj brings back his deep experience as both player and coach. He holds an AFC 'A' Diploma and has previously coached India's U-19, U-20, and U-23 teams, in addition to leading Tamil Nadu to a Santosh Trophy final round after an eight-year gap, as per a press release from FC Bengaluru United.

As a player, he represented India at the senior level and played for clubs like Mohun Bagan, ATK, and Chennaiyin FC, winning the inaugural Indian Super League title in 2014. In his previous stint as Head Coach of FCBU, during the 24-25 season, the two-time BDFA champions finished fourth in a competitive I-League 2 campaign.

"We are excited to welcome Mohanraj back to FC Bengaluru United. His tactical acumen, professionalism, and commitment to developing young talent align perfectly with our vision. His return will strengthen our pursuit of excellence as we gear up for the new season, as we renew our bid to qualify for the I-League," said Gaurav Manchanda, Founder, Nimida Sports as quoted by a press release from FC Bengaluru United.

Mohanraj added, "I'm honoured to return to FC Bengaluru United. We started building a strong foundation over the last few months, and I look forward to building on that momentum, both in terms of performance and development."

FCBU's decision to retain Mohanraj signals a focus on continuity, long-term growth, and a renewed bid for top-tier football in India. With youth at the heart of the club's philosophy and a growing track record of consistent performances in domestic leagues, the club is poised for an exciting season ahead.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor